London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2019 --Taxis are solving a niche in public transport.



A taxi dispatch system must be designed to enhance business revenue and control, increasing automation and reduce running costs of the tasks with your own taxi dispatch software.



The dispatch system enables customers to streamline their processes and manage the full life-cycle for client delivery on a global basis. The platform featuring important solutions for cloud based dispatch system, online booking, mobile apps for drivers and branded Uber like customers apps.



There are four major market segments in the taxi industry; the hailing segment, the taxi rank segment (together called "street segments"), the pre-book segment and the contract segment. The hail and taxi rank segments are unique for the taxi industry. However, the pre-book and contract segments have overlaps with non-taxi industries.



The form and extent of the overlap will depend upon regulation.



Scope of the Report:



Major Players in Taxi Dispatching System market are: Magenta Technology, ICabbi, INSOFTDEV and Autocab



Major Regions play vital role in Taxi Dispatching System market are: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



As standard, a such service license must includes 24/7 critical support and regular free dispatch software updates. For on demand extra features, we offers competitive rates for the development and delivery that can bring value to businesses in a rapidly changing market environment.



Dispatch Software key features: Amazon cloud based dispatcher; regular free software updated; Intelligent Automated Dispatcher, Drivers and Accounting Invoicing Management, Fleet Management, Business Intelligence Analytic Reports, Caller ID and VOIP integration, API to connect value-added services, Credit Cards Payments and automated invoices , comprehensive pricing engine, real-time drivers GPS localization.



Based on our experience in the field, we've designed a dispatch system to increase your work's productivity, to reduce the number of employees, to reduce maintenance costs, to minimize vehicle downtime, to improve vehicle utilization, to reduce capital spending and to save fuel costs through the use of one of the most advanced cloud-based taxi dispatch system in the world.



Online booking key features: instant online quotation, pricing control, fully integrated with the dispatch system; accounts registrations, automated email notification, online payments integration, credit cards management, Braintree, Stripe, Worldpay and PayPal support, easy and customizable dashboard control, multi-language support.



We provide an easy to use, extremely flexible and customizable quotation and reservation engine integrated with several online payment facilities used to accept thousands of bookings monthly.



Driver apps key features: real time jobs alerts, active history, management panel, in-app navigation, panic button, taximeter, multi-language support, fully integration with the dispatch software, in the card credit card support, BID engine.



With INSOFTDEV dispatch system it is easy to take full control of your business operations.



Customer branded apps key features: Uber like apps, credit card payments, drivers view in real-time, multi-language support, complete integrated with automated dispatcher system, referral and vouchers features built-in, Booking & Invoices history, management panel., track your driver in real-time.



Our vision. Promote passengers safety and automate the entire cab booking process, while being a reliable source of information for riders, drivers and minicab companies.