Ukrainian Kids Benefit Party in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --"Help Children of Ukraine Foundation" steps forward to help win children's health and education in Ukraine.



Help Children of Ukraine Foundation, a non–profit organization with a mission to improve children's health and education in Ukraine, celebrated its launch party on August 22, 2015. It was an intimate gathering of supporters and founding members of Help Children of Ukraine Foundation filled with fun and entertainment. The night was celebrated amidst music, wine-tasting and great social atmosphere.



The event was a big success with all raised proceeds going to benefit HCU Foundation projects that bring free medical assistance to cancer and leukemia patients in Ukrainian children's hospitals and subsidized education for talented children. The founders of Help Children of Ukraine Foundation made presentations, introducing guests to its history, purpose and mission.



"Now the situation in Ukraine is worse than ever. The country is at war and all the government funding of the social departments has been cut. Children are no exception, and the already poorly funded children's hospitals and orphanages are getting even less funding. Consequently we have established the Help Children of Ukraine Foundation, to support those less fortunate that need help the most," said Mykhailo Lavrys, the President and one of the co-founders of Help Children of Ukraine Foundation



The goals of the non-profit was explained by Evgeny Afineevsky, the co-founder and director of Netflix Original documentary Winter On Fire: Ukraine's Fight For Freedom that premieres on October 9, 2015 exclusively to Netflix members worldwide. The team of four co-founders was created after the recent Revolution of Dignity at Maidan in Ukraine when "Maidan has changed all of us," added Evgeny Afineevsky.



Natalka Volya, another co-founder and children rights activist, explained further:



"There is only one hospital in Ukraine that provides services for children with leukemia. Ukraine is the largest country in Europe. Death rate resulting from leukemia in Ukraine is extremely high. Two out of ten families in Ukraine will lose a child this year."



About Help Children of Ukraine Foundation

Help Children of Ukraine Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children living with cancer, leukemia or its long-term impacts, and to offering critical advice, support, and assistance to families engaged in this life-altering struggle. Together with their talented team and strong network, they offer essential programs and services designed to address the critical needs that families face every day. Help Children of Ukraine Foundation is also working to brighten the nation's future by providing the talented but needy children with quality education. They believe that children are the most prized asset and valuable investment of a nation.



Wealth of gratitude to the hosts and the sponsors: Mark Buntzman, Shawn Kormondy & SKOR Real Estate Group, www.shawnkormondy.com, Andrew Raitt & Verono LLC, www.verono.com for creating an inviting backdrop, to WineLA for providing wine tasting of unique wines, to Taste of Pace for delicious and elegant hors d'oeuvres, to Thomas Wylde for providing the dress for Natalka Volya, co-founder and one of the hosts of the event and to Le Mieux Cosmetics for sponsorship and donating items for the silent auction.



