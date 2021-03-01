Ukrainian Nearshoring Services Provider Mobilunity Recognized by Clutch.co as a Top HR Firm 2021 Globally

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2021 --Start of 2021 year was marked for Mobilunity with a very honorable recognition. In February a large business rating platform and a field guide for B2B buying and hiring decisions Clutch.co recognized Mobilunity, provider of Software Development Dedicated Teams and R&D Centers based in Ukraine, as a leading HR Firm 2021 according to its annual report. In particular, Mobilunity was named as one of the top in 2 categories: HR Outsourcing and Staffing.



The award perfectly reflects the key expertise and value Mobilunity provides: ability to attract the top talent fast and build the right atmosphere inside the organization to keep the employees motivated and feel rewarded. This is also reflected in the company's key philosophy of 3Rs: build lasting Relationships between the clients and their remote dedicated development teams, Recruit the right people efficiently and never stop working on these people Retention within the project.



According to Cyril Samovskiy, Mobilunity CEO: "These categories reflect our business model and expertise quite well. We continue repeating our potential clients Technology is not what we as the company possess and provide as a service. Instead, our people hired for them have this expertise. While we as the Vendor provision the service of staffing and HR management for these people, with a number of additional services built on top."



For Mobilunity this is the 4th B2B award from Clutch.co in a row:

- in 2020 the company was named as a top IT & business services agency in Ukraine,

- in 2019 it was honored to be among top Staff Augmentation firms,

- in 2018 it was recognized as a one of the leaders among B2B service providers.



While the previous year was challenging to all businesses all over the world, Mobilunity keeps increasing their teams and stays on the right track thanks to choosing the right strategy from the very start: focus on the people and building long lasting relationships with both the Clients and local software engineering talent. The number of the recent recognitions only proves that: in the same February 2021 the company was also mentioned in a list of top100 HR brands among Ukrainian IT companies according to the popular job board portal.



About Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a recognized provider of dedicated development teams with the head offices in Kyiv, Ukraine. Since 2010 the company has successfully built over 40 development teams for the clients from Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, France, UK, Canada, USA, Israel and Japan. Mobilunity believes that a lasting partnership between the client and outstaffing service provider can be grounded only on transparency between parts and continuous investments into relationships.



To learn more please visit https://mobilunity.com/



About Clutch

Clutch is a global reviews and ratings platform founded in 2013 and based in Washington, DC, which lists B2B service providers in various service categories and helps businesses make informed choices based on verified reviews. It was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the USA and one of the 10 fastest-growing companies in Washington, DC, as well as listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.



To learn more please visit https://clutch.co/