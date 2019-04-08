UK's Poshh Purchases Clearwells in £1 Million Industry Takeover

Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --Poshh (Poshh.co.uk), the UK's largest independent steam and hydro shower, sauna, home and garden retailer with over 20 years of experience, recently purchased Clearwells (Clearwells.co.uk) in a £1 million industry takeover, a merger that will enable the former competitors to cement a position as the United Kingdom's number one spa and home/garden premier online outlet.



"For years, Clearwells and Poshh have been competing alongside one another for the coveted top spot in the spa and home/garden industry, and through this merger, both entities will enjoy the accolade of being the UK's number one premier online outlet," says Poshh's Andrew Ellis. "We have always respected Clearwells and their efforts, so when they took their game to another level, it encouraged us to step up and do even more for our own customer base.



"When our executives saw the opportunity to merge the two companies, it was a chance too great to ignore; indeed, we have retained most of both organizations' staff and key employees, and look forward to making even greater strides as we head into a future defined as a truly new beginning."



Poshh offers a myriad of products in the categories of showers, steam generators, saunas, hot tubs, baths, sound and vision, accessories and more, from notable brands such as Aqualux, Hudson Reed, Insignia, Kubex, Leisure Bench, Lisna Waters, Little Plumber, Luxurite, Luxwel and Port Royal.



Poshh is located at The Silo, Middleton Business Park on Middleton Road in Morecambe and can be reached by calling 0800 020 9545. More information can be obtained by visiting www.Poshh.co.uk or emailing sales@Poshh.co.uk.