UK's Vidalux Introduces Innovative New Design Your Own Range Scheme for Retailers

Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2019 --Lancashire, England, United Kingdom – March, 2019 – Vidalux (Vidalux.co.uk), the United Kingdom's premier shower and spa specialist, announced the launch of its innovative new Design Your Own Ranges scheme for retailers, allowing purveyors to specify, design and tailor-make their own hydro shower, shower enclosure, whirlpool bath, hot tub or sauna – a program that represents a response to an overwhelming demand in the industry.



"Through our Design Your Own Range scheme, all retailers have to do is leave all their spa-related projects to us," says Vidalux's Andrew Ellis.



"This is the solution for those purveyors who have a unique selling point or concept in mind and who desire outstanding quality – and an instantly-recognized name – that their customers demand.



"Vidalux is, essentially, offering retailers the chance to set up a brand-new and unique revenue stream for their businesses that they are in full control of, without all the hassle."



According to Vidalux representatives, the Design Your Own Range program eliminates the hundreds of hours and resources normally spent by retailers who endlessly wade through a nearly infinite amount of suppliers – and who then have to continually refine the quality of the products.



In addition to instant brand recognition, retailers who take advantage of the program will also be able to work with Vidalux's team to design the items they want, just the way they want them, while Vidalux reps help them with design "do's and don'ts."



Full warehousing and dispatching solutions are available wherein retailers can have their items delivered from Vidalux direct to their customers on their behalf, while product photo, literature and video services complement full parts backup and customer service support from a dedicated team under the Vidalux banner.



Vidalux can be reached by calling 01524 489939. For additional information visit www.Vidalux.co.uk or email sales@Vidalux.co.uk.