Ulrich Dolde's Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign for Build Your Own Motorhome

Heidelberg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --German author Ulrich Dolde has launched a campaign on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter to fund the translation of his motor home builder's bible into English. "Motorhome Self-Build and Optimization" contains 512 pages and more than 1200 pictures that will inspire and guide potential travelers who dream of building their own customized motorhome. Currently only available in German, the Kickstarter project aims to bring this informative and motivating book to a wider audience.



Self-educated builder and author, Ulrich Dolde, has first-hand experience with building his own motorhome. At the age of 44, he quit his job and used the money he had saved toward his pension to buy an old army truck. "I had a dream and a very strong will," said Ulrich. "With guidance from my friends, who were pros, my wife and I were able to build an expedition vehicle with our own hands." Ulrich's project was a success; he transformed the army truck into a plush, fully functioning living accommodation, and Ulrich and his family embarked on an 8 month trip across Morocco, Western Sahara, and back home through Spain, Portugal, and France. A keen windsurfer and kiteboarder, Ulrich was able to off-road and discover some fantastic locations to pursue his favorite sports, places that were off the beaten track and away from popular tourist destinations.



On his return, Ulrich published the first edition of his book, which is called "Wohnmobile selbst ausbauen und optimieren" in German. He describes not only the specifics of the build, but the reasons he did things in a certain way, and what alternatives were possible. Readers who are interested in building a motorhome, campervan, RV, or overland truck can benefit from seeing the results of the decisions Ulrich made and avoid making certain mistakes themselves. The book contains "1000 tips and tricks for anyone wanting to build a motorhome or optimize an existing vehicle," says the front cover. Ulrich says readers could save up to €100,000 by reading the book before starting work on building, modifying, or renovating a motorhome.



Receiving more than 100 five-star testimonials from satisfied customers, the latest edition of the book was published recently in April 2016. Donors can receive a copy by pledging on Kickstarter; also available are digital tools for planning, documenting the electrics, and designing the layout. Estimated delivery date is October 2016. Ulrich's inspiring video can be viewed on Kickstarter.