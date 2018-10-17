Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc. Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2018 --Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc., a company that specializes in tile and grout cleaning and stone refinishing in Las Vegas, NV, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc. will significantly enhance its digital marketing operations, paving the way for connections with brand new markets of consumers. BizIQ uses effective search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc. when they perform Google searches for companies offering marble polishing in Las Vegas, NV. In addition, BizIQ has developed a new website for the company, and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc.'s services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact the company when they are in need of stone polishing.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ as we explore brand new avenues for enhancing our web presence," said Jack Waldron, owner of Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc. "This is a big step forward for our company—it's more important than ever for businesses to have a robust digital marketing plan, and we believe our work with BizIQ will be greatly beneficial to us as we seek out new customers."



About Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc.

Founded in 1999, Ultimate Finish Stone Tile & Grout Inc. provides stone, tile and grout maintenance and care for both commercial and residential clients, specializing in cleaning, sealing and removing scratches. For more information, visit http://www.ultimatefinishlasvegas.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.