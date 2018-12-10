Muscatine, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2018 --One of the leading providers of professional tax preparation software, UltimateTax, has announced their new banking partners for 2019. They have also reported details regarding their bank product pricing. For the 2019 tax season, UltimateTax will work primarily with two banking partners, Santa Barbara Tax Products Group (TPG) and EPS Financial, a division of MetaBank, offering different products from each vendor in order to best suit the diverse needs of clients.



UltimateTax has worked with TPG since 2006 and will continue that longstanding relationship next year by offering the same selection of TPG refund transfer services and other banking products that were so popular for the 2018 tax season. TPG's demonstrated excellence at onboarding and regulatory compliance will continue to make it a clear choice for many UltimateTax clients. UltimateTax customers have frequently praised TPG's professionalism, as well, highlighting another valuable asset in a banking partner.



For 2019, UltimateTax will for the first time offer banking products from EPS Financial. A visit to the EPS headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania, left UltimateTax representatives impressed with the efficiency and smoothness of that company's operations. The new partnership with EPS will add a number of low-cost options to the UltimateTax lineup. EPS-provided bank products obtained through UltimateTax will cost only $40 per tax return, with non-bank products incurring only a $5 fee per return. Participation in the new program will be open to all customers who purchase UltimateTax professional tax preparation software in either the Desktop or Online versions.



"We're proud to announce that we have chosen to work with Santa Barbara Tax Products Group and EPS Financial as our banking partners for the 2019 tax season," said UltimateTax founder and President Mike Steele. "Our longtime relationship with TPG has paid off in many ways for our clients and their customers over the years, so it was natural to keep this proven arrangement in place for 2019. We're also excited to be working for the first time with EPS Financial, an especially impressive division of MetaBank. As true leaders in the field, these two banking partners will combine to perfectly satisfy the full range of our clients' requirements."



In addition to the newly announced banking partnerships and product pricing details, UltimateTax also confirmed that the company will continue its relationship with software solutions provider Wolters Kluwer. Since 2006, that partnership has helped UltimateTax stand out as one of the best professional tax preparation software offerings in the industry.



About UltimateTax

Dedicated to helping professional tax preparers save time and make more money, UltimateTax offers industry-leading tax preparation software, carefully selected bank products, and top-quality customer service and support. UltimateTax is a leader in providing professional tax software and year-round assistance. Since 2006 we have secured relationships and contracts with vendors that we respect. As a company we are different. We provide service and support to our clients. We train year round and keep the small business attitude.



