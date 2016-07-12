Ultra Efficient Wind Turbine Expected to Be Game Changer

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Thunderbird Power Corp. is building its first ultra-efficient turbine using its patent pending breakthrough technology.



Thunderbird Power Corp. announced today it has commenced the building of its revolutionary patent pending wind turbine.



"We are thrilled that after years of research and development, along with confirmation by some of the world's most prominent turbomachinery experts, we have finally arrived at the point where we are ready to build the first ultra-efficient turbine" said President Anthony Goldstein. "The projected ROI of our technology is so statistically superior that it will dwarf all other energy producing renewable and fossil fuel technologies in terms of ROI. It is our belief that we now have a technology that will both completely disrupt the established wind power industry and at the same time allow us to create a brand new and larger global industry with Thunderbird as the only possible supplier".



A top ten US engineering institute has also confirmed that Thunderbird's "...turbine will represent a new class of wind machine; that is, a disruptive technology."



The exceptional ROI is due to a number of factors including:



A significantly lower cost per kW installed

An exponentially superior operating range

Producing utility grade energy in low winds (<5 mph)

Significantly higher production in higher winds (50 mph)

No need to limit output at any wind-speed (crucial)

Much easier to transport and install

Virtually maintenance free



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.



Contact Information:

Thunderbird Power Corp.

Email: info@thunderbirdpowercorp.com

Call: 888-520-1907



