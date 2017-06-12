Ultra Pure Water Technologies, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2017 --Ultra Pure Water Technologies, LLC, a family-owned and operated water treatment company serving commercial, industrial and medical clients, recently announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm in Phoenix, Arizona, that provides its services to small businesses throughout North America.



In teaming up with BizIQ, Ultra Pure Water Technologies looks to capitalize on its reputation for providing reliable and effective industrial water purification in Cincinnati, OH by modernizing and strengthening its online profile to attract new clients. The company hopes to take advantage of BizIQ's years of experience as cutting-edge practitioners of digital marketing across a wide spectrum of industries.



When developing a marketing campaign for a client like Ultra Pure Water Technologies, BizIQ puts its time and resources into designing a new company website and producing ongoing content to attract web traffic and encourage customer contact. Key to BizIQ's efforts is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it more likely that its clients will rank high in local Google search results.



The new website for Ultra Pure Water Technologies will feature content related to the company's specific products and services, as well as general information concerning industrial water purification in Cincinnati, OH. All content on the new site will be produced by trained copywriting professionals, who will strive to provide current and prospective clients of Ultra Pure Water Technologies with informative, engaging, timely and relevant reading material.



"We have over 30 years of combined experience in our field, and our customers have come to expect the highest level of quality from our products and services," said Matthew Cash, owner of Ultra Pure Water Technologies. "In an effort to better market our company, we determined that working with a professional firm that understands the unique and dynamic field of web marketing would be in our best interest. BizIQ has really impressed us so far with its professionalism and attention to detail, and we're excited to work with their team going forward."



About Ultra Pure Water Technologies, LLC

Since 1999, Ultra Pure Water Technologies, LLC has been providing water pre-treatment and filtration products and services to industrial, commercial and medical clients in and around Cincinnati. Its products include water softeners, reverse osmosis systems, water filtration systems and more, and the company offers sales, installation, maintenance and repair of all equipment.



For more information, please visit http://ultrapureh2otech.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.