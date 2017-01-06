Ultra-Thin, RFID-Secure Italian Luxury Wallet, iMoney, Launches Indiegogo Campaign

Turin, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2017 --The creators of a new, aluminum, Italian luxury wallet, iMoney, have launched their crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. Made to protect against data theft from RFID scanners, while also offering a sleek and durable design, the wallet has evolved the concept of the traditional wallet to provide consumers with a modern, secure solution for carrying money, along with private data found on credit cards and other documents.



iMoney is thin, light, and fully in-line with current fashion trends. It is also modular, allowing the user to change the wallet size to suit the number of credit cards that are carried. The wallet was designed to be virtually invisible when carried in the pocket of a pair of pants at a mere 5 mm for the one-card model. It includes a money clip that keeps currency hidden once the wallet is closed.



Creator Marco Tondo has designed this modern wallet with the intention of it becoming the most used wallet worldwide. In order to create the perfect product, one that marries simplicity with functionality and style, he looked to the aeronautical and aerospace businesses in his hometown of Turin for inspiration. Tondo selected the AA 6000 series of aluminum to build iMoney, using precision CNC milling from a single block of aluminum.



The result is an anodized aluminum finished product made without any mechanical components but that can shield against RFID scanners. iMoney protects valuable credit card data and vulnerable personal information, helping users to prevent themselves from falling victim to data thieves.



iMoney is available in both black and gray. Each wallet is finished with laser engraving for an indelible marking. The manufacturing process ensures that the wallet is resistant to corrosion and temperature changes and exceeds traditional wallets in strength and toughness. It is also invulnerable to demagnetization and physical shock.



Those who contribute to the campaign can take advantage of fantastic early-bird prices, ranging from $39 for the Executive Edition, which includes one card holder and money clip, to $119 for the Avantgarde Edition, which can carry seven cards and also includes a money clip.



To learn more about the campaign or to purchase an iMoney wallet at the crowdfunding prices, visit the iMoney Indiegogo campaign.



About iMoney

iMoney is an Italian-made luxury wallet constructed from anodized aluminum. Elegant, convenient, and capable of securing credit cards and other important personal information from data thieves, this innovative magnetic wallet is set to change the way the public carries their money and credit cards. Founder Marco Tondo set out to create a 'wallet without any limits,' and has succeeded by offering consumers a secure, stylish, and durable wallet for the digital age.