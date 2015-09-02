Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2015 --Sheathes, a leading provider of products that help prevent cross-contamination in ultrasound procedures, has chosen Bryant Brown Healthcare as its advertising agency to promote the company's patented innovations to surgeons, Ob/Gyns, OR managers, sonographers, and allied healthcare professionals.



Sheathes – Sheathing Technologies, Inc. – is now in its 23rd year. The company designs, manufactures, and markets ultrasound probe covers, procedure kits, and needle guides. Products include latex options, but also patented latex-free solutions that eliminate the toxicity of latex and help prevent patient sensitization and allergic reactions. The Sheathes product line includes both sterile and non-sterile solutions.



Bryant Brown is helping the company analyze the market, update its branding online and in other media, and create an advertising campaign – all to support the company's continuing growth and innovation.



Larry Polayes, CEO of Sheathes, states, "As an innovator in ultrasound infection control, Sheathes needs an innovative communications partner to support our growth. That's why we chose Bryant Brown."



Adds Bryant Brown partner Bob Brown, "No other company in the world can match the depth and breadth of innovation that Sheathes brings to ultrasound infection control. Bryant Brown is proud to be affiliated with the company and this important issue."



For more information about the benefits that Bryant Brown Healthcare offers to medical device manufacturers, health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations, visit http://www.bryantbrown.com or contact Bob Brown at 310-406-2460, extension 101, or bob@bryantbrown.com



About Sheathes

Founded in 1992, Sheathing Technologies, Inc. – Sheathes – designs, manufactures, and markets the world's largest selection of innovative probe cover solutions for infection control in ultrasound procedures. In addition to probe covers, the company provides kits, needle guides, and elastics. Sheathes offers free samples of all its products.



For more information, visit http://www.sheathes.com



About Bryant Brown Healthcare

Bryant Brown Healthcare, the home of "nice people, mean creative," is an award-winning medical advertising agency. For more than 16 years, Bryant Brown has developed communications targeting consumer and professional audiences in all media—web, broadcast, and print—"everywhere in healthcare." Bryant Brown serves clients including health systems and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, health information technology firms, and advocacy organizations.



