UMass Lowell Interns Join Cox Capital's Investment Team

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2018 --Cox Capital Management is happy to welcome UMass Lowell students Jason McCannon of Danvers, MA and Hanifa Nankinga of North Andover, MA to their investment team. The two were selected from dozens of applicants to fill two internship positions where they will get hands-on experience in the wealth/asset management industry. Jason, a junior majoring in Finance and MIS, is assisting with investment research, idea generation, and portfolio optimization. He plans to pursue a career in asset management. Hanifa is a senior at UML majoring in Finance and Management. She plans to pursue a career as a financial planner and aims to achieve the CFP designation. Hanifa is assisting with 401k optimization, portfolio rebalancing, and mutual fund screening. Both interns have access to Bloomberg and MorningStar, the industry standards for investment research tools. The two were selected by Cox Capital not only for their strong academic records but also for their history of success outside of the classroom.



"We are thrilled to have such talented and driven students join our team," said Cox Capital Founder Bill Cox. He continued, "The quality of education at UMass Lowell has risen dramatically in recent years, and we're committed to working with UML's top finance students to develop their talent and prepare them for a career in a rapidly changing industry."



About Cox Capital Management

Founded in 1997, Cox Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor based out of Andover, MA that specializes in Investment Management and Financial Planning. The firm works with over a dozen nonprofit/foundation clients in addition to high net worth individuals and families. CCM has a history of success creating diverse portfolios that produce income, preserve and grow capital. Over the past several years the firm has transitioned from a traditional money manager to a more holistic wealth manager, providing financial planning, tax and estate planning advice.