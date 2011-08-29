Umit Project Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Goias, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2011 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that Umit Project (http://www.umitproject.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Umit Project will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on Umit Project’s efforts to develop high quality open source software for network monitoring and administration



“SBWire is a strong supporter of community driven open source software,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Umit Project to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About Umit Project

Umit Project is an open source software organization in Computer Networking. The project was born in 2005 in Nmap's Organization and it became an independent organization as of 2007. The aims of Umit Project is to make life easier for network administrators and for other users that want to be aware of what is happening in their networks or even the Internet.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire Hosted, SBWire’s online newsroom website hosting service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. SBWire Hosted sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 20,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).