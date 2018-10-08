Unanimous Studio Release Match-3 Puzzle Game "Ice Cream Factory" Worldwide for iOS & Android

Jodhpur, Rajasthan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2018 --The unanimous studio released a fun and addictive match-3 style puzzle game for iOS and Android named "Ice Cream Factory".



The game contents 500 levels and the studio is working on 500 more levels current time as the game goes live on both app stores.



The game features beautiful graphics and is based on an ice cream theme where you match the similar type of ice cream to form a pattern and score points.



With a combo of 4 or more candies, you get a special power ice creams that give additional score points on matching.



Player has the choice to start game special power up and boost the score.



Connect with Facebook to compete against Facebook friends and get invite them to get more lives to play the game.



How To Play:



- Match three or more same Ice Creams to blast them



- Each level has a target score which becomes difficult to achieve as you progress in the game.



- Each target must be reached in a given number of moves.



- Lesser the number of moves the higher the score.



- Get 3 stars in the level to be on top of the leaderboard.



- Compete with your friends and see you win maximum score.



The game can be downloaded from Appstore and Playstore.



https://www.youtube.com/embed/Npixv9kiZ1A



About Unanimous Studio

Unanimous Studio is an indie game development and animation studio based on Jodhpur India. We have over 10 years of mobile game development experience and currently working on a number of in-house game and animated movie project.