In communities such as Seven Corners, Fairfax, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Arlington, Dumfries, and surrounding areas, unattended deaths—tragic situations where a person passes away alone and goes undiscovered for a period—do occasionally occur. When this happens, it is essential to call in trained professionals like T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia for safe and thorough unattended death cleanup.



Upon discovery, local authorities and emergency services should be contacted immediately. Once the scene has been assessed and cleared by the coroner and law enforcement, the team at T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is equipped to step in and begin the specialized process of restoring the area to a safe, habitable condition. For everyone's health and safety, no one should enter the scene before professional remediation begins, as decomposition releases hazardous materials and pathogens.



Biohazard Cleanup: Why Professional Help Is Essential



Decomposition begins shortly after death and releases a combination of bodily fluids, gases, and potentially harmful pathogens. These substances can soak into personal belongings, carpets, bedding, flooring—even the subfloor and structural elements of a home. Proper removal and disposal of all contaminated materials is critical, and in some cases, full replacement of affected items is necessary.



Once removal is complete, T.A.C.T. performs a meticulous disinfection process using medical-grade products and protocols. Odor neutralization is also a crucial step. The gases released during decomposition can linger in porous materials and closed spaces for months—or even years—if not properly treated.



Specialized Knowledge and Training Make the Difference



An unattended death cleanup is far from routine. Unlike everyday cleaning tasks, it involves potentially infectious biological material that requires specific handling. T.A.C.T. technicians are fully trained and certified in biohazard remediation and use appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaners, and protocols to safely address each situation.



Depending on how long the body was undiscovered, cleanup efforts may range from a few hours to several days. T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia also works with insurance providers whenever possible to ease the financial burden on families and property owners during a challenging time.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia was founded by retired police veteran Matt Lovasz, who brings over a decade of biohazard industry experience to the company. As a master franchise owner and instructor, Matt has also been featured on the A&E show Hoarders in multiple episodes. Clients who call T.A.C.T. can trust they are working with a team that is not only highly trained and experienced, but also compassionate, discreet, and dependable.



