McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2026 --Discovering a deceased individual is always traumatic, but the situation becomes significantly more complex and distressing when the death has gone unnoticed for an extended period. In Woodbridge, Arlington, Southbridge, Dumfries, Arlington County, Alexandria, VA, and surrounding areas, T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia is the trusted team called upon to handle the sensitive and thorough process of unattended death cleanup.



Unlike other trauma scenarios, unattended deaths often involve advanced decomposition, which causes bodily fluids and contaminants to spread far beyond the visible surface. These biohazards can seep into rugs, bedding, furniture, flooring, and even walls—creating a dangerous and emotionally overwhelming situation. T.A.C.T.'s experienced technicians take the time necessary to fully assess the scene and trace the extent of contamination, ensuring every affected area is cleaned, disinfected, and restored properly.



Decontamination is Critical



In many trauma scenes, cleanup teams can quickly determine the scope of damage. But with unattended deaths, the contamination is often unseen and unpredictable. Did the individual pass quietly in bed, or move around before death occurred? These details matter.



T.A.C.T.'s team carefully reconstructs the likely progression of events to identify where fluids may have traveled, ensuring no area is missed. The team utilizes advanced biohazard remediation techniques and EPA-approved disinfectants to eliminate all organic material and potential pathogens.



Odor Removal and Deodorization



Decomposition produces strong and persistent odors that can saturate even hard-to-reach spaces. Beyond the visible cleanup, professional deodorization is essential. T.A.C.T. employs proven methods like ozone treatments and thermal fogging to completely neutralize odors—restoring the affected environment to a livable condition.



Serving Families, Property Managers, and Law Enforcement



While grieving families are at the center of these tragic situations, others are impacted as well. Landlords and property managers may need the scene cleaned promptly to restore or rent the property. Law enforcement may need time for investigation before a cleanup can begin.



T.A.C.T. works closely with all parties involved, respecting the needs of each while ensuring the scene is handled with professionalism, discretion, and compassion. The company often receives referrals from local law enforcement and emergency services who recognize their expertise and sensitivity.



T.A.C.T. is also the go-to resource for other cleaning professionals who lack the specialized training and equipment required for biohazard cleanup.



About T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia

T.A.C.T. (Trauma and Casualty Team) of Northern Virginia was founded by retired police officer Matt Lovasz, who brings decades of real-world experience to the biohazard remediation field. After retiring from law enforcement, Matt became a master franchise owner and national instructor in the biohazard industry. He has also been featured in multiple episodes of A&E's Hoarders, showcasing his skill and compassion in handling difficult cleanup situations.



When you call T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia, you're working with a company that's well-trained, trusted, and committed to helping clients through one of the most challenging experiences of their lives.



For more information or immediate assistance, contact T.A.C.T. of Northern Virginia or visit tactpwc.com today.