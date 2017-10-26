Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --On the heels of Equifax's data breach potentially exposing nearly half of the American population to identity theft, Atlanta-based insurtech startup UnBrokerage has introduced an identity theft protection and recovery insurance product deliverable as an employee benefit. At only $15 per employee per year, companies who purchase this product are able to offer their employees protection and peace of mind for significantly less than popular services like LifeLock.



"The recent data breach from one of the three major credit reporting agencies is dominating headlines and rightfully so. Perhaps now more than ever, consumers are terrified of having their identity stolen. This unique product allows employers to add to their benefits offering by cost-effectively providing their employees with a crucial safety net against the threat of identity theft," explained UnBrokerage founder and chief executive officer Phillip Naples.



Some of the benefits of UnBrokerage's identity theft recovery product includes:



- $25,000 of Identity Theft Expense Reimbursement

- Unlimited Professional Identity Recovery Services from a Licensed Case Manager

- Credit Repair Expense Reimbursement

- Reimbursement of Associated Legal Costs

- Guaranteed Instant Approval with No Underwriting



More information about this unique offering including the ability to enroll is available on UnBrokerage's website at www.unbrokerage.com/identity-theft-insurance/.



About UnBrokerage

UnBrokerage is the easiest way for companies to purchase and manage their commercial insurance. Our cloud-based platform walks small business owners through the process of selecting the right business insurance for their company, quoting a monthly price in real time that can be paid with a credit card, and intelligently matching the business with the insurance company best suited to provide the selected coverage. UnBrokerage also enables our customers to perform the most common insurance tasks like generating proof of insurance, adding and removing coverage, and filing claims completely online.



For more information, visit www.unbrokerage.com.



