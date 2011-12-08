Uncle Sam Is Giving out Free Cell Phones for Christmas

Lake Forest, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2011 --There's still time to get a free cell phone and free minutes before Christmas. And it doesn't matter who's been naughty and who's been nice.



“Ten million Americans have already received free cell phones and free minutes,” said Mark Henry, marketing director of FreeGovernmentCellPhones.net. “Why not take advantage of this great government program and get a free Christmas gift for yourself or some member of your family?”



The free government cell phone program sounds too good to be true, but it’s real. It is called Lifeline Assistance and it’s easier to qualify than one might think. One way to qualify is to be a participant in a federal assistance program such as Medicaid, food stamps, Section 8 or a free school lunch program. The other way to qualify is to make less than 135-150% of the federal poverty level ($33,525 for a family of four).



A number of telephone companies across the country work with the government in this Lifeline Assistance program. Three large mobile phone companies – Safelink Wireless, Assurance Wireless and ReachOut Wireless – and numerous smaller companies participate in the free government cell phone program, depending upon the state in which you live...It is a one-stop source for information on the program nationwide.



