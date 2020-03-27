Under Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's Mandate, See What Gary Barbera on the Boulevard Is Doing

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2020 --Gary Barbera on the Boulevard Service and Parts Center Philadelphia remain open as a life-sustaining business for clients and first responders. Sales Department closed in accordance with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's mandate.



Gary Barbera's Service and Parts Center is here for all clients in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and showing appreciation for first responders with 10% discount on all service and parts. Plus, service your car today and you help keep hunger away through Barbera's donations to Philabundance.org



Gary Barbera on the Boulevard, we're here for our 3-decade loyal clientele of 140,000 plus and all new guests are welcome. We are here for you if you need us.



Gary Barbera stated, "We realize these are unsettling times for everyone, our Barbera Service and Parts, Tires, Recalls, Accessories Center is open with extended hours, discounted rates and specials and no appointment is necessary. We are here in a responsible manner practicing social distancing and sanitizing frequently." Our Service Center has helped first responders who need to get to work. Just yesterday a client of ours, who is a nurse needed emergency car service. We've been servicing police officers' personal vehicles, firefighters; vehicle service is life essential. Our team is doing what is necessary to continue serving the community, our first responders, our employees while practicing the CDC guidelines for social distancing and adjusting as needed"



Continuing with his Service, Save, and Support – we Serve during these unprecedented times. Gary Barbera said he will continue to help with citizenship, the food insecurity by continuing to donate to Philabundance.org in honor of the Barbera Service and Parts, Tire, Accessories Center clients and our valued Philadelphia communities. 1 out of 5 of our neighbors faces hunger under normal circumstances and 1 out of 3 are children. Our BarberaCares Program has witnessed the underserved communities in our area and have reached out for decades.



Philabundance changes local lives. Last year alone 26 million pounds of food were distributed through Philabundance and its member agencies. This year will be unprecedented. Philabundance can stretch every dollar to feed families. https://www.philabundance.org/



From the Barbera Family, "Stay Safe and Healthy and Support Philabundance."



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs–Proud Recipients of the Prestigious Family Business Awards and The Corporate Philanthropy Award for the Region's Most Charitable Givers

Gary Barbera 's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with its own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Gary Barbera 's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. It was a modest start in Roxborough as a single-point Dodge dealer. Focus and dedication propelled Barbera's to quickly become and stay the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent ensuring that every colleague's standards are in alignment with Barbera Guest Hospitality, Consistent Service, and Gratefulness for the Client's most precious gift, their valuable time. Barbera's proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who have referred their friends and family. The trusted gift of a referral of family and friends is an accurate measurement of how a client feels about his experience with a business.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and a Strong Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hard work. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children forever inspired by his formidable work ethic and his standards of fairness and client satisfaction. Their dad would say, "Hard work never hurt anyone, but aggravation will surely kill you."



Honored to be recognized by countless awards most recently with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares honored for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



The BarberaCares Programs leads the way in community service. Barbera's Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe Collaborations. Proud inaugural partner of Governor Edward

G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, PSA Solar Recycling Kiosks Greening-up while Championing hometown heroes such as the AACR, the Roxborough and Northeast Family YMCA's and Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course, 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of BarberaCares partnerships by over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera 's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's, Coach Andy Reid with many, many stars in between and after including, Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your Turn. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is a Philadelphia Icon alongside Frank's Beverages, Tastykake, DiBruno Brothers with an unforgettable Iconic Slogan I would be remiss if I didn't ask you...Is Barbera the Best… Boy I Guess!