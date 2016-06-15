Undergrads Seek to Conquer BO with REFIND Powerful Pocket Deodorant on Kickstarter

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --A powerful deodorant that is small enough to fit in your pocket or purse has been launched on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter. REFIND is strong enough to eliminate body odors immediately and provides day-long protection, but has been designed with convenience and discretion in mind.



PORTABILITY - The product has a key chain cap for easy attachment to a key ring or lanyard, or it can fit in a pocket, purse, or bag. Since it resembles a battery or a moisturizing lip balm tube and is less than three inches long, REFIND can be concealed in the palm of a hand, meaning it is perfect for mobile use and discrete application. With today's busy lifestyles involving transitions from the gym straight to a social occasion, or from work to a bar or restaurant, REFIND offers a solution to what can be for many, an embarrassing situation. Up until now, carrying and applying deodorant has involved bulky, obvious sprays and roll-ons, which always seem to be difficult to locate when they are needed. REFIND is also ideal for overnight stays, vacations, or camping trips.



REFIND's creators Cole Ogden and Pete Stubbs are both freshmen undergraduates. The idea of a concealable deodorant dates all the way back to those awkward middle-school years when the day consisted of rushing from class to class with a heavy backpack - but smelling fresh was essential to make a good impression. "I would sell empty lip balm tubes that I filled with deodorant to my friends,'' explained Pete. "Cole and I were surprised that there was no deodorant that would fit comfortably in a pocket, so we began to work relentlessly to make our vision a reality.''



Available in two different fragrances, REFIND's packaging is inconspicuous. The aluminium-free deodorant is ice-blue in a black tube for men, and translucent in a white tube for women. REFIND deodorant packs consist of four 0.15oz tubes in a box and all of the components are manufactured in Dallas. Interested parties can receive a pack of four deodorants, in their choice of fragrance, for a pledge of $13 or more in a Kickstarter early-bird special. Wholesale packages of 50 packs are available. Delivery to certain countries is expected to begin in October 2016.



