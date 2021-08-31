Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2021 --My Paleo Pet provides the raw foods and herbal blends that dogs need to maintain a healthy dog food diet. Serving pet owners in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, including the surrounding areas and nationwide for more than 16 years, My Paleo Pet has many years of experience advising clients on healthy nutrition for their pets.



To best understand healthy dog food diets, one must understand the natural diet of dogs, which includes:



- Meat,

- Poultry

- Bones and Bone Broths

- Muscle Meats

- Organ Meats

- Herbs

- Raw Vegetables

- Eggs

- Fruits such as cranberries and blueberries

- Raw Eggs

- Raw Dairy



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet is dedicated to providing fresh food options to foster healthy dog food diets for canine nutrition in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and nationwide. More than basic healthy dog food options, My Paleo Pet provides raw USDA approved meats, natural treats, organic herbs and herbal blends that address canine health from the inside out. With a focus on holistic health, My Paleo Pet aims to improve the longevity of dogs and other pets through healthy foods.



For nearly two decades, My Paleo Pet has been providing healthy food options for pets. Now, My Paleo Pet offers nationwide delivery which can be requested from their website! To learn more about My Paleo Pet visit mypaleopet.com.