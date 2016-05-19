Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --While success stories within the startup community are at an all-time high, the learning curve for aspiring entrepreneurs is even higher. The newest, best process to plan a new startup is evidenced-based, a.k.a. lean startup, methodology. Despite quality works by pioneers such as Blank, Ries, Osterwalder, and others, many founders struggle to grasp the critical core aspects of the concept.



In Understanding Lean Startup, Clinton E. Day, serial entrepreneur and author of Set Your Own Salary, hopes to resolve this issue and provide a needed consolidation of information for entrepreneurs to use evidenced-based methodology successfully as they start a new business.



"Understanding Lean Startup was written to provide a reference and help all entities working in entrepreneurship—K-12 schools, college and university curriculums, accelerators/incubators, economic development bodies, and wannabe entrepreneurs generally."



About Understanding Lean Startup

The new eighty-eight-page eBook provides a comprehensive, easy-to-understand analysis of evidenced-based entrepreneurship. Readers will learn the power of the business model canvas (BMC), which allows entrepreneurs to search, find, and execute an idea for a product or service by using the feedback from targeted customers. The book also contains the history of lean startup methodology, charts, resources, and a glossary that enables students to easily relate one source to another. In the index an outline for an ULS Course is included so that instructors can create an evidenced-based course.



"Evidence-based lean or smart startup is the most important change to entrepreneurship education in fifty years. Yet most academic textbooks scarcely mention it, and entrepreneurs scramble to learn it. Hence, this anthology has been published to help everyone."



Understanding Lean Startup is available now on eBook exclusively through Amazon.com for $3.95. It will be available everywhere eBooks are sold starting in August, with the print edition of the book following later this summer.