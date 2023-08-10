Unexpected Informational Book Born from Mechanical Exploration: The Form of Knowledge

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2023 --For countless drivers, one's vehicle and the tests associated with it are the source of numerous questions. From the dangers and benefits of air-compression based mechanics to the CDL test, a driver's vehicle and the inspection test that accompanies it can be a stressful part of the job. Thankfully, a new driver-friendly breakdown of these tests, in addition to explanations of a vehicle's many mechanics, can be found within the upcoming book, THE FORM OF KNOWLEDGE.



David Lee Perry did not expect to write a book; he expected to write a "sifter," the solution to a daunting challenge he sought to solve. In his debut book—a story thirty years in the making—he transforms what began as a problem-solving quest into a work of informative shared-experience.



"This work was done to find and solve a problem . . . There's a lot of good information in this work!" Perry shares.



Perry was not always an engineer, but he has always been mechanically minded. Born on a farm in Franklin, North Carolina, heavy machinery such as trucks and tractors are well-familiar tools to him. He knew that when he encountered severe obstacles related to pressure-controlled mechanisms, he had a duty to help his driving community, and after decades of hard work, he has written the solution.



"If the God I love did bless me with the wisdom of my ancestors, it was to help people," Perry says. "The truck is the ship, and as its driver, you are the captain of the ship. You are responsible for your ship and everything on it."



THE FORM OF KNOWLEDGE acts as a lifeline to those in the transportation industry. Within its pages, the answers to numerous questions, from hydraulics to air-pressure-controlled mechanisms, can easily be found in four parts. Perry explains the "whys" behind each button, switch, and lever found in your tractor-trailer, eliminating each ounce of hesitation surrounding your vehicle so that you can both achieve your peak potential.



