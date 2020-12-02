Unexpected Ways the Pandemic Helped the Travel Industry

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --The pandemic has been a significant setback for most travel industry companies, from major airlines to homeowners on Airbnb. However, it has had some unexpected benefits for the industry.



To better serve travelers, airlines have not only slashed ticket prices; they've also reworked their cancellation and re-booking policies to be far more lenient. Many travelers have taken to this, willing to book flights they aren't sure they'll take because of the safety net policies. Airlines meanwhile can accept payment now – even if flights are redeemed much later.



These new traveler-friendly policies are conditioning customers to look for flexible services alongside their flights from hotels to parking options.



"In this time of uncertainty, travelers at minimum want to know that if a shutdown or illness happens and they can't travel, they won't also lose the money they've spent on reservations," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "At On Air Parking, we understand that and have made sure our policies reflect the needs of our customers."



On Air Parking offers affordable parking locations to travelers looking to drive themselves to the airport by partnering with top-quality parking garages near major airports. They provide flexibility with free no questions asked cancellations. They also allow customers to extend their stays in the garage without penalty should their travel dates shift beyond the original return date. Booking with On Air Parking gives travelers significant savings as they avoid expensive airport parking and peace of mind that changes in travel plans won't cost them.



On Air Parking also makes transport to the airport from the parking garage safe and convenient. On Air parking purchases always come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort and ease.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five-star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off-airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.