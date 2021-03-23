UNice Hair and Quaday Partner to Give Shoppers the Fashions They Want and Flexibility They Need

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2021 --Global fashion hair and wig retailer UNice announced a partnership with Quadpay,the leading global alternative payments provider and shopping service. The two companies are joining forces to offer Quadpay's payment service to UNice's customer through an easy and seamless integration.



Customers can now pay at checkout utilizing Quadpay's pay in four equal payments with no interest or fees at UNice mall.



With more shoppers staying home due to coronavirus-related restrictions and buying almost everything online, "it's been a quickly grow," said Liz Pagel, a senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at TransUnion.



About Quadpay

QuadPay is an installment payment platform that lets customer pay for customer Fashion Nova purchase over time in 4 easy installments using a credit or debit card every 2 weeks.Customer order subtotal must be equal to or greater than $35.00 (with discounts applied). If the order is under $35.00, customer can still complete their purchase using a different payment method.



What will customer need to use QuadPay?



In order to have an account with QuadPay, customer must:

1. Live in the US

2. Be at least 18 years old

3. Have a valid and verifiable mobile number

4. Use a US credit or debit card to make a purchase



How does Quadpay work?



Quadpay allows customer to finance their online order in three steps:



Choose the Quadpay option when they check out with one of its partner retailers or shop at any online store that accepts Visa using the Quadpay mobile app.



Link an existing debit or credit card to their Quadpay account.



Quadpay will automatically split their payments into four equal chunks and deduct them from their selected card on schedule.



Quadpay uses advanced algorithms to provide them with an approval decision within just a few minutes. They just have to enter a few pieces of information and let Quadpay take care of the rest.



If approved, customer will pay only the first 25% of their purchase amount. The other 75% will be divided equally and paid over the next six weeks.



No matter what hair or wig styles customer want,customer can buy the human hair products they want, and only pay for the purchase over 6 weeks — with zero interest or hidden fees.



About UNice

UNice hair is one of the fastest growing online retailers of affordable women's hair or wigs, from beautiful hair bundles ,lace closure or hair bundles with closure, and various 100 human hair wigs, including wear and go wig, lace front wigs,5x5 HD lace wigs, headband wigs, bob wigs and other wigs for black women! UNice aims to bring catwalk and high street fashion to the masses, through competitive pricing and fantastic ranges of women's wigs for every single occasion.