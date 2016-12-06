Unicol Highlights Benefits of Specially-Designed Led Display Mounting Structures

Oxford, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Unicol has been a leading player in the design and manufacturing of AV support solutions for a good number of years. What began as a small firm offering mounting support solutions for large format displays and projectors has now become an esteemed company with its very own 45000 square foot factory located in Headington, Oxford.



Unicol's customers have ranged from airports to schools to famous retail shops and outlets, which have all turned to the company for their AV support and mounting requirements. But there is one increasingly popular product offered by Unicol which more and more clients are taking advantage of: the LED display mounting structure.



Indoor LED displays comprised of tile modules are perfect for clients looking for a great promotional and informative tool which allows them to showcase their products and services in high resolution. Unicol offers its LED display mounting solutions as free-standing versions, floor to wall versions, and ceiling suspensions. But what exactly makes Unicol's LED display mounting solutions extra special? What are their benefits, indeed?



Unicol highlights these benefits right on its own website. As mentioned above, these LED display mounting structures can be installed free-standing or on the wall or ceiling, but apart from this, these structures can also be purpose-designed and manufactured so they can fulfill the precise requirements of each client. Another benefit brought by Unicol's LED display mounting solutions is the fact that they can easily be assembled on-site, and there are structures available for most options in display.



Yet one more benefit provided by these LED display mounting solutions is their maintenance-friendliness and installer-friendliness. In other words, they do not require a complex installation process, and they can be easily and conveniently maintained as well. With Unicol's years of expertise, clients can also benefit from the most expert, professional advice for their project with a focus on providing them with the best, most effective, and most feasible solution for their requirements.



As Unicol itself says, "By utilising tried and tested manufacturing techniques combined with highly developed design methods, (we) have built on (our) long experience in the AV business and continue to add to (our) exciting product ranges that combine durability and quality with style."



