Unicol Releases Latest TV Mounting Solutions for Microsoft Surface Hubs

At Unicol, customers have the benefit of great products which have all been tried and tested by the experts. Unicol specialises in an array of TV and projector mounts as well as display stands and other products, and it doesn't disappoint. Today, Unicol has released its latest collection of mounting solutions for Microsoft Surface Hub displays as well.



Unicol takes pride in being the most prominent manufacturer and designer of AV mounts in the United Kingdom, and it has long provided ideal mounting solutions for large format displays and projectors as well.



The company, which began its operations way back in 1963, has managed to stay on top of its game with its highly-advanced mounting solutions and products which are designed by the experts to adhere to the latest AV equipment and displays. As there are more advancements today, Unicol keeps up with technology to bring a much more enhanced and efficient viewing experience and display to its customers.



One of the latest products on the roster of Unicol is its mounts which it has built explicitly for Microsoft Surface Hubs. Unicol has worked with the most experienced and proficient designers on its team to come up with TV wall mounts and floor to wall stands as well as trolley units and models expressly for Microsoft Surface Hub displays measuring 55 inches and 84 inches. What's more, these latest products from Unicol are all built with more than enough capacity in their mast sections to satisfy all cabling requirements as well as PC requirements.



Unicol describes its Microsoft Surface Hub display stands and mounts as elegant as well as stylish, and with a robust construction as well. The products are easy to install and assemble, and they also offer tasteful and inconspicuous cable management. Additionally, the units conform to British Standards 8590 and are tested and tried by Microsoft UK. The trolley units come with handles, and customers can choose from a total of two kinds of trolley bases. The mounts are specially-designed and customised for every display, and, along with this, customers can benefit from a quick delivery service of only 3 to 4 days.



The Microsoft Surface Hub display products which are now available from Unicol include the Rhobus HD (Floor to wall stand), the Rhobus floor to wall stand, the Nest Star (Nesting trolley), and the trolley mounting Rhobus HD and Rhobus models which come with storage for the players and a PC.



