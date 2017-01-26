Unicol's Adaptawall Exceeds Client Expectations with Array of Advanced Features

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Unicol is the name that comes to mind when it comes to unique, innovative audio-visual support products and displays. And now, with the Adaptawall, Unicol, once again, does not disappoint.



Unicol can proudly state that it is the biggest audio-visual manufacturer and designer of mounts in the UK, and its mounting solutions range from projector mounts to TV mounts and displays, and everything in between.



The company, which began operations in 1963, has always strived to remain at the forefront of the design as well as manufacture of various AV support products and equipment, and it proves its expertise once again with the Adaptawall.



The Adaptawall is the latest addition to Unicol's roster of superior products, and it is distinguished by its many stellar features. For one, the Adaptawall is installer-friendly, making it easy to install and assemble at a variety of locations. But along with this comes other features that exceed the expectations of clients. The Adaptawall comes with a standard operation 'Push to open and push to close' action, and it is available with a remote system for latching which is especially useful for delicate or ultra-thin televisions since it features no contact with the screen when closed.



What's more, the Adaptawall is suitable for the broadest range of fixings for screens, such as the VESA 200 x 200 millimetre to 800 x 400 millimetre screen sizes. Clients are also happy to know that the Adaptawall comes with a full screen adjustment feature along with an accurate, extremely precise vertical and horizontal centre line marking on all the back plates, which make for even easier setup and assembly. For those who require templates for setup, these can also be provided by Unicol.



Unicol has also made sure that the Adaptawall can be fixed directly to the wall or used with other components for video wall structures, such as ceiling applications, floor to wall applications, or floor to ceiling applications. Furthermore, the Adaptawall comes with an optional security feature – a 'pull cord' feature which prevents the unauthorised popping out of the component whilst being operated in public areas or locations. Customers can choose from the Adaptawall compact version, the standard version, or the portrait version.



With the Adaptawall, Unicol certainly proves its commitment to clients who are looking for superior quality and design coupled with durability in whatever audio-visual support solutions they require.



