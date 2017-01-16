Unicol's Led Displays Assembled on-Site Provide Quick and Easy Solutions for Clients

Oxford, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2017 --Unicol continues to be a leading player in LED display solutions, and its LED display mounting structures prove to be the right choice for customers looking for bespoke products that can easily adapt to their precise requirements.



Unicol has been designing support systems for audio-visual products such as televisions and projectors for many years, and it has also expanded its reach with its wide selection of LED display mounting solutions.



With Unicol's LED display mounting structures, which are perfect for tile module displays indoors, clients can find the exact solutions they need without any fuss. These LED display mounting solutions are ideal for floor to wall, free-standing, or ceiling suspension, and can be completely customised according to customer requirements.



Unicol does not hesitate to say that it has helped numerous clients in different sectors, from the corporate sector to the retail sector, the public sector, and more. Unicol says more about its LED display mounting solutions: "With tile module LED displays not only offering the ability to configure seamless displays to previously unattainable scale – typically 8m x 3m or larger – but also in any desired format i.e. normal screen, stretched landscape, or extended portrait, the need for a safe and well engineered support structure becomes all the more essential."



This is precisely the reason why Unicol has come up with its unique LED display mounting structures, specifically designed to adapt to more complex needs. The LED display mounting solutions offered by Unicol are not only available in wall, ceiling, or free-standing versions – they can also be custom-designed and manufactured in order to meet the specific requirements of certain projects.



Furthermore, the LED display mounting structures from Unicol can be adapted to different options for display and are both maintenance- and installer-friendly. In fact, one welcome feature offered by these LED display solutions is its easy assembly which can be done right on-site. This in itself is already a substantial point in its favour, especially for clients who are looking for easy setup in whatever location they are in.



Aside from fixed mounting solutions for LED displays, Unicol also offers rolling mounting solutions, which can be moved back and forth or from side to side. Unicol has designed a unique product called the AV Roller Trak, which allows LED displays to be moved in or out or side to side – ideal for window displays, servicing requirements, or innovative presentations.



About Unicol

Unicol is an established designer and manufacturer of mounting solutions for TVs, large format LED displays, and projectors. For more information on its LED display mounting solutions, visit the website.