Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Leading cooking utensils supplier, Unicook, has recently launched safe nylon bristles grill brush, which prevents barbecue lovers from swallowing a metal bristle from a wire grill cleaning brush, providing an awesome cleaning experience for everyone.



For striving to maintain the profession and reliability, Unicook sets the high quality as a cornerstone of their business. As an indoor and outdoor cooking utensils supplier, Unicook pursues the strict quality control system for both material purchasing and production process to ensure the excellent products, which match the requirement of the quality certificates such as FDA, LFGB, REACH and CSA, etc.



Recently, to follow the principle of human-orientation in grill brush design, Unicook has launched a safe nylon bristles grill brush with unique design, the best alternative to dangerous wire brush, which possesses some extra sparkling selling points as following:



1. Safe Wire Free Grill Brush



Nylon, the least stiff material used for a grill brush, is suitable for people to break up the gunk with different types of detergents on the grates than metal does.



According to a study published in 2016 in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck, about 1,700 Americans went to the emergency room between 2002 and 2014 after eating wire bristles in grilled food. In terms of safety and health, Unicook's nylon bristles in special bright color are thick and stiff, difficult to snap off, much safer than the thin, sharp wire bristles grill brush which has a potential risk of being ingested with the grilled food, causing injury and possible infection.



2. Ideal for Porcelain Grates



When cleaning the grill, special precautions must be taken so as not to damage the porcelain coating on the grill grates. Never use scrapers on the surface of a porcelain grill, no matter how baked on the food and grease are on the surface of the grate. With proper maintenance, porcelain grill grates can last a long time. Unicook's BBQ brush will never damage the surfaces of porcelain and chrome wire grates like the wire brush would.



3. Effective Grill Brush Cleaner



This abrasive-infused and angled nylon bristles clean between and under grates more effectively than a classic brush. The traditional grill brush is all disposable. While the head of Unicook's unique grill brush is detachable, which is not only convenient for easy cleaning but also beneficial to reuse. This design concept also accords with eco-friendly and innovation.



4. Multifunction



The grill brush has its own head scraper blade, which makes it easy to chip off stubborn debris. And the dual function metal hook can be used as a hanger and grid lifter.



About Unicook

With over 20 years of design and manufacturing experience, UNICOOK offers superior quality products of kitchen cookware and bakeware, outdoor BBQ grill accessories and replacement parts, dedicates to simplify cooking life and enhance your culinary and grilling skills.



UNICOOK- a brand synonymous with quality, craftsmanship, and reliability!