Unigroup Learning Conference: United and Mayflower Agents Convene for Learning and Networking in St. Louis

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2023 --St. Louis, Missouri - The Unigroup Learning Conference was held in St. Louis recently, attracting United and Mayflower agents nationwide for learning and networking. The annual conference offers agents the opportunity to discuss emerging trends and the latest technology in their industry.



Jason Mills, the President of Unigroup, and Chairman Charles W. McDaniel spoke at this year's conference about the company's direction for the future. They discussed some of the critical challenges faced by movers and packers in the industry and highlighted the importance of staying up-to-date with technological advances.



Several industry partners, including the Appleton Team, met with Unigroup to plan for the upcoming moving season. They were shown the latest tools and pricing methods that will soon be available to help agents better serve their customers.



The Appleton team expressed excitement about the new technology and pricing methods, allowing them to provide more accurate estimates and better service to their clients. They appreciated Unigroup for sharing the latest advancements in the industry and expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Unigroup.



The Unigroup Learning Conference has been a great success for all who attended, providing insights about the industry's future and enabling participants to connect with other agents.



Unigroup expects this event to continue to be a powerful platform for learning and networking in years to come.



