Union Legal Research Open for Business

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2015 --Kurt R. Mattson has opened Union Legal Research based in Phoenix. The company provides legal research, writing, and marketing services to attorneys, law firms, and other organizations nationwide.



Mattson is the former Director of Library Services and Continuing Education at Lionel Sawyer & Collins in Las Vegas. Prior to this, he served in research and editorial positions with BNA, Thomson Reuters, and AS Pratt. Mattson is currently an author for Lexis: he writes the BSA/AML Update, Mortgage Procedure Guide to Federal and State Compliance, and Fair Debt Collection Practices.



Mattson received his JD from William Mitchell College of Law and his Masters of Law (Labor & Employment) from George Washington University. He will receive his Masters of Library Information Science from Wayne State University in 2016.



"Call me a geek, but I love legal research and writing," Mattson says. "Throughout my career, I've enjoyed supporting practitioners in their practice law, and I'm excited to do that at Union Legal Research."



Mattson is also a contributor to business and legal publications and served on the American Association of Law Librarians Committee on Relations with Information Vendors and the Education Committee of the Nevada CLE Board.



Contact:

Kurt Mattson

480-840-1910

kurt.mattson@unionlegalresearch.com

http://www.unionlegalresearch.com