UniPay Gateway Proof-of-Concept Is Now Available from United Thinkers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2018 --United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, introduces a new Proof-of-concept Offering for Payment Facilitators whose New Year's resolution for 2018 is improvement of their payment technology and processing experience of their merchants. These companies are invited to learn first hand how UniPay payment technology can help them achieve this goal.



So, what this proof-of-concept offering is about? For an entry-level flat fee, United Thinkers will perform in-depth analysis of your business requirements. You will get trial access to the enterprise version of the UniPay payment management platform that will be fine-tuned by our specialists according to your particular needs. Beside that, if necessary, we can implement integration of the platform with your prospective acquiring bank or other payment platforms you might need in the future.



"In our view, proof-of-concept offer is an efficient way to let our prospective customers see everything for themselves. When you purchase a license, you need some time to install, configure, and test all the necessary components of the product." says United Thinkers president, Eugene Kipnis. "Many of our current clients were initially hesitant. We've observed that the ability to try the product in advance made the acquisition decision for them much easier. So, we've decided to provide our potential customers with a faster and easier way to experience all the benefits of UniPay technology, in order to let them make a fully conscious decision.".



One of the major challenges, faced by those who want to migrate to a new technology is the planning of migration process, gap analysis, and fear of being unable to complete these steps (i.e., how to organize the transition, the new integrations etc). As a result, many companies keep using outdated legacy systems that are difficult and costly to maintain. The Proof-of-concept program is intended to make the transition process more transparent and less costly in order to enable prospective UniPay Platform users to make the decision without excruciating doubts.



Special discounted offer is available in the first quarter of 2018. Inquire now and learn how UniPay Gateway technology can transform your business.



About UniPay

The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced API's and wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.



The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):



UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.



To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com



About United Thinkers (www.UnitedThinkers.com)

United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company's flagship product.



For more information about payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at www.Paylosophy.com.