Unique Community Crowdfunding Concept Launches Operations

Dover, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --New crowdfunding website Crowdfunding Bum connects those soliciting funding with potential donors. But unique to this genre, the site requires its member participants to first establish a history of donating to other causes or projects before allowing them to seek their own crowdfunding.



This requirement creates a dynamic that brings quicker and better results for participants, says the website's creator.



"What sets us apart from other fundraising websites is that we're a community of people committed to the idea of online fundraising," says Founder Bernardo Pereira. "Our members actively look for worthy projects to donate to – in part so they can later initiate their own crowdfunding projects.



Many people fail at crowdfunding because they don't get enough backing initially to garner wider public interest, Pereira notes. Crowdfunding Bum takes that problem out of the equation by giving his rapidly growing membership an incentive to donate.



"Which makes it possible for projects to quickly find eager backers and donors," he says.



Membership is free, as is setting up a crowdfunding campaign on the website. Current categories in which members can post fundraising campaigns include: community, gaming, design, music, education, small business, environment web/video, technology and film.



"Our only requirement is that you first make donations to existing members' fundraising campaigns equal to three percent of the amount of money you'll wish to raise in your own future fundraising effort," adds Pereira. "So you don't have to go it alone at Crowdfunding Bum; your fellow members typically help fund your campaign for you."



To get the ball rolling with the new platform, the first 50 projects will be activated without the initial 3% donation. The member's dashboard will reflect the negative donation amount, so if they wish to post a new project, then its only fair that their total contributions into the community covers that amount prior to posting a second campaign. Those interested just need to create a free account, add a campaign and submit a help ticket.



The website facilitates online payments through a variety of popular providers, while deducting a minimal fee for each transaction.



For more information and a full description of the community crowdfunding concept visit http://bit.ly/29v7eqe