Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2019 --Launched on June 25th of this year, KernCopySales is a freelance copywriter who provides copywriting services for companies in the Health & Wellness industry. With a mission to promote sales, the copywriting service hopes to help companies achieve and maintain continuous growth.



Copywriting services include:



- Direct-mail marketing- sales letters for mailing campaigns.



- Content marketing- SEO blogs, articles, and product descriptions.



- Website marketing- SEO copy for home page, about page, product page, and more.



Each copywriting service is uniquely designed to boost sales for products or services. Which also helps companies differentiate and stand-out in this industry for long-term success.



Other copywriting services include white papers, ad copy, and emails.



KernCopySales is ideal for mid and large-sized companies (10-51 employees) who could take on a profitable copywriter. A copywriter who can produce results and make a positive contribution as it will only lead to greater business success.



Based on the company's needs and goals, KernCopySales offers copywriting packages. These packages are a combination of services, which are optimized for achieving the best results. And every package has a different quote.



To receive a FREE information kit, please visit kerncopysales.com.



About KernCopySales, Inc.

KenCopySales Inc. was founded in 2019 as a 'one man' copywriting agency whose purpose is to help companies achieve and maintain high levels of success with the use of quality, yet effective copywriting.



For more info, please contact business@kerncopysales.com.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KernCopySales/