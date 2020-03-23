Unique Opportunities in Financial Services Jobs in Zurich with Selby Jennings Contribute to the Estimated 10% of All European FinTech Businesses Now Based in Switzerland

Zürich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2020 --Switzerland's financial sector is both a key driver to the Swiss economy and also an important part of the global financial landscape. The need for evolution underpins constant development in the sector, from adapting to the disruption being caused by new technology to finding new ways to manage risk and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Financial services jobs cover a broad spectrum of different roles across Switzerland, in Chur and Geneva as well as Lucerne, Bern and Zurich. Selby Jennings has been working at the heart of this industry since 2004, helping to redefine the way that recruitment is handled for candidates and corporations in this crucial sector.



Selby Jennings has an extensive history when it comes to financial services jobs in Zurich, Geneva, Bern, Lucerne and Chur. The firm is at the centre of an extensive network of excellent candidates and has connections with banks, insurers and asset managers, all of whom are looking to make the connections that will open the door to growth. Primarily, Selby Jennings enables organisations to solve the key challenge of talent and delivers opportunities for individuals to define careers, whether that's with a global name in finance or a boutique start-up. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services jobs in Switzerland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



The firm provides a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions that can be tailored to the needs of individual businesses to help create the most effective infrastructure for redefining a hiring approach. Selby Jennings consultants are passionate about what they do and have developed genuine sector expertise. This extends to a wide range of different areas, including quantitative analytics, compliance and risk management. Financial technology has also become an area of focus in recent years - an estimated 10% of all European FinTech businesses are now based in Switzerland and the Swiss FinTech industry is on the verge of a significant boom.



The right people can change the direction of a business, especially in an industry such as financial services where innovation and resilience can be essential to survival. Team building requires expertise and takes time, which is something that many organisations in this sector simply do not have. Selby Jennings has established an approach that integrates the latest recruitment technology and highly trained consultants to help ensure that opportunities are not missed, both for businesses looking to grow and the talented individuals who could help make that happen.



About Selby Jennings CH

Selby Jennings CH provides specialist recruitment support to the financial services sector in Switzerland and beyond. Established in 2004, the firm has evolved with the financial services organisations it supports and has deep insight and strong networks that ensure the right connections are made.