Unique Smart Home Water System Mitte Achieves Three Times Its Kickstarter Funding Goal

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2017 --Mitte is delighted to reveal that their ongoing Kickstarter campaign has been a grand success. A first of its kind smart home water system, Mitte utilizes a two-step process to purify water and enhance its quality. Company sources have informed that their Kickstarter campaign started with a funding goal of €75,000 and has already received contributions worth close to €225,000 in just 3 weeks.



In today's market, there is no shortage of water purification systems. However, it has been observed that many such systems end up removing important healthy minerals from water along with the contaminants. Mitte utilizes a mineral cartridge to replicate the natural process by which water picks up the essential minerals while flowing through rocks. As a result, all the minerals and trace elements that are removed by other water purifiers are added back by this innovative system. Mitte has created an opportunity to eliminate the need for plastic bottles in the near future.



Interestingly, Mitte started as a side project to Faebian's university career, currently the company's Co-founder and CTO. The team working on this highly promising project comprises fifteen individuals from twelve different countries. At present, they are offering three different varieties of their replaceable patent-pending mineral cartridges, capable of delivering water with different mineral properties. As a result, users will be able to personalize their water as per lifestyle needs and taste preference.



mitte® Balance: With a balanced neutral taste and zero sodium, this is perfectly suited for baby food preparation and tea or coffee brewing.



mitte® Vitality: With a high mineral content and complex flavor profile, this one is suitable for users looking to benefit from essential minerals for improved physical and mental performance.



mitte® Alkaline: This one will offer a high pH water rich in antioxidants and minerals to help combat acidity and fight free radicals in the body.



Mitte comes as a connected ecosystem where it can be synced with a mobile app to further personalize the user experience. Some of the benefits of this app are:



Dispense water with specific water temperature and amount

Get real-time information on water quality and machine usage

Monitor mineral cartridge levels and manage cartridge ordering



After a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, the team is looking forward to entering the next phase of their project. Funds raised via Kickstarter will be used for the following purposes:



Refinement of the engineering in a step that is called Design-for-Manufacture Engineering

Creating the tools required for mass production with the manufacturing partner

Setting up the first production run

Running a test production of the Alpha Units



More information about this project can be found at http://kck.st/2AIRpsf.



About Mitte

Mitte is a Berlin based start-up aiming to improve lives with better water. Mitte has built a first of its kind smart water system that enables users to turn tap water into purified and personalized mineral water right in their homes. Its proprietary purification technology cleans water to an unmatched degree and enhances it with minerals to create healthy water for drinking. Mitte brings not just pure, but healthy water to everyone, the way nature intends it to be. Mitte is backed by Atlantic Food Labs and Doehler Ventures.