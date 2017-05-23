Unique Stem Cells Based "Bio-Cosmetic" Product That Rejuvenates the Skin and Repairs Damaged Hair

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --KINTARO CELLS ENRICHED MEDIUM™ - a new "bio-cosmetic" product that contains healthy vitamins & proteins for skin and hair, which is extracted from cellular product KINTARO CELLS™!



KINTARO CELLS™ (unique Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells - BMSC) are used around the world to treat diabetes, heart diseases, muscle diseases, and many other health related problems. It is the new frontier of bio-medicine.



What is an "Enriched Medium"?



Kintaro Cells™ (KC) are grown in a clear cultured medium. As the KC™ grow and multiply, they produce unique nutrients and proteins that remain in the cultured medium. After the KC™ are extracted, the cultured medium is uniquely different from before as it has been "enriched" by growth factors and cytokines created by the KC™.



How can it ENRICH body?



The KC™ Enriched Medium contains over 200 kinds of growth factors and cytokines, which play an important role in tissue regeneration, repair, restoration, and rejuvenation of the skin and hair. When absorbed, the KC™ Enriched Medium restores collagen and elastin synthesis, which are both key components in maintaining youth and beauty. This enriched medium also promotes healing of wounds and burns; smoothens the skin; and stimulates hair growth.



Kintaro Cells Enriched Medium:

- Increases collagen and elastin synthesis

- It improves blood circulation

- Keeps the skin moist

- It stimulates skin oxidization

- It makes the skin smooth and increases elasticity

- It improves overall complexion

- It slows down skin aging



With the help of Kintaro Cells Enriched Medium, not only the skin condition improves and rejuvenates,but also such skin diseases as Acne Rosacea can be cured, hairline can be restored and hair loss stops



PRODUCT CONTAINS:



- Major Cytokines and growth factors: IL-1 ?, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15; LIF, FSC, Flt-3.M



- Extracellular matrix molecules: Collagen types: I, III, IV, V, VI, fibronectin, laminin, hyaluronic acid, proteoglycans.



- Vitamins: D-Biotin, Folic Acid, D-Pantothenic Acid Calcium Salt, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B12.



This product (individual, non-industrial manufacture and transportation) must be refrigerated when not in use. Stored at near-zero temperature for no longer than 3-4 months. It easy to use with other applications, facial masks, etc.



