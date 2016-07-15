Unit Solutions Is Creating a Revolution in the Construction Industry

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Traditional building construction is about to experience a revolution and become completely transformed. Home, offices and other buildings made from current materials in standard construction methods will soon be a thing of the past. Homeowners and business are all beginning to demand much more energy efficient buildings and environmentally friendly construction methods. Unit Solutions has listened to the demand and has started to change the way property is built.



In the U.S. alone the construction industry is projected to reach $2.2 trillion for homes, garages, tiny homes, and sheds and is projected to experience rapid growth. This does not include commercial construction. The do-it-yourself industry itself has reached $354 billion in the U.S. While the future looks bright for the housing industry, the expectations of any new construction are lower costs and improved energy efficiency. Construction firms and contractors are searching for a better, more efficient way to build new homes.



This Innovation is cool, sexy, green and solves our planets biggest problem. Unit Solutions is leading the way in the next generation of highly energy-efficient buildings and construction technology. It is the first company that provides an easy-to-use, modular construction system that combines the major elements of luxury, pre-fabrication and energy efficiency. Called System 4, the company's groundbreaking building system is revolutionizing the way homes and residential buildings are constructed.



The company has replaced outdated traditional construction methods and processes with a patented modular plug-in construction concept. Using unique lightweight materials that are temperature neutral, sound absorbing, waterproof, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly. System 4 can be used to build virtually any type and size of a residential building. System 4 buildings are 86% more energy efficient than those made from standard building materials, dramatically reduce construction time, and are doable by the do-it-yourselfer.



Unit Solutions offers a new and better residential building system that people have always wanted but had not existed until now. This Innovation is cool, exciting, green and solves our planets biggest problem



For more information about Unit Solutions and its LEGO-like building technology, please visit the company's website at: www.unit-solutions.com or call +1-866-751-2137.



About Unit Solutions

Unit Solutions is a revolutionary green high-tech construction company focused on energy consumption reduction. The company offers innovative and sustainable energy efficient solutions for construction and buildings.



Media Contact

Unit Solutions

Las Vegas, Nevada

+1-866-751-2137