Unit Solutions Provides a LEGO-Like Green Building Technology That Solves the Planet's Biggest Problem

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --Unit Solutions is the first construction company that provides a modular construction system combining the major elements of luxury, pre-fabrication and energy efficiency. Called System 4, the company's groundbreaking building system is revolutionizing the way homes and residential buildings are constructed, leading the way with the next generating of energy efficient construction.



The System 4 modular construction approach uses basic building modules that connect together just like LEGOs to create a completely functional home or residential building quickly and efficiently. The result is a unique green home tailored to meet the needs of the owner and designed with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainable energy.



Unit Solutions has replaced outdated traditional construction methods and processes with a patented modular plug-in construction concept. Using unique lightweight materials that are temperature neutral, sound absorbing, waterproof, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly, System 4 can be used to build virtually any type and size of residential building.



System 4 produces highly energy efficient buildings through its quick, easy, sustainable and environmentally friendly construction solution. It's well conceived design and technology are based around an advanced plug-in principle that leads the way in the next generation of buildings. System 4 can accommodate any type of foundation, works with a wide variety of pre-fabricated windows, doors and other features, and construction changes can be made easily. System 4 buildings are 86% more energy efficient than those made from standard building materials, dramatically reduce construction time, and are doable by the do-it-yourselfer.



Unit Solutions offers a new and better residential building system that people have always wanted but had not existed until now. For more information about Unit Solutions and its LEGO-like building technology, please visit the company's website at www.unit-solutions.com or call 866-751-2137.



About Unit Solutions

Unit Solutions is a revolutionary green high-tech construction company focused on energy consumption reduction. The company offers innovative and sustainable energy efficient solutions for construction and buildings.



