United Appliance Servicers Association Adds Valuable New Benefits

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --Beginning today, the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Savings4Members that gives our network access to complimentary cost-cutting services and exclusive discounts on everyday operating expenses.



By partnering with other associations, franchises and industry groups like ours, Savings4Members has built a network of over 1.1 million independent businesses. This connects member businesses like yours with the buying power to drastically cut operating costs and a team that makes it simple.



With easy access to over 20 categories of discounts and a team that handles the details for you, the average business using this benefit reduces operating costs by over $14,000 a year.



Available programs include:

-Fuel: When every drop of gas costs less, every trip earns more.

-Credit Card Processing: Stop losing profit to exorbitant fees with a free cost savings analysis

-Payroll HR, & Insurance: Reduce HR costs and manage your people better with ADP

-Uniforms & Facility Services: Uniform your staff and facility for a fraction of the cost

-Wireless Services: Cut communication costs with discounts on plans & accessories

-Shipping: Earn more from every shipment with UPS, YRC, ESTES & Coyote

-Office Supplies: Get what your business needs for less, online or in-store

-And many more…



Current members already have access to these valuable programs online or by phone. Simply visit their website to access your unique Savings Dashboard and browse the opportunities available. After submitting your choices, your Savings Team will follow-up to handle any remaining details and activate your exclusive pricing. Already have a vendor? Consider your Savings Team a second set of eyes, standing by to ensure you're getting the best possible rate.



We are very excited about the potential of this valuable new benefit and encourage you to be on the lookout for outreach from Savings4Members. In the coming weeks, your Savings Team will reach out by phone and email to show you how you can become more profitable by putting your membership to work.



To get started today or to learn more, access your Savings Dashboard here; you can also reach your Savings Team directly by calling 844.346.3746 or emailing info@savings4members.com.