United Better Homes of Rhode Island Offering Lifetime Warranties on Replacement Windows and Vinyl Siding for the Remainder of 2020

Central Falls, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2020 --New England property owners in the market for replacement windows, vinyl siding installation, roofing, new exterior doors, or any other general home improvement service offered by United Better Homes are being urged to act now. Everything the expert contractors complete for homeowners and business operators comes with a lifetime warranty for both materials and labor, but for a limited time only.



The business owner and operator of United Better Homes stated, "We are fully aware the people in our beloved community are living in uncertain times. That makes it difficult to invest in home renovations, even when they are much needed. We have met with many people who have expressed that they are putting off their services because they aren't sure where the next paycheck is coming from. As a company dedicated to and passionate about putting the customer first, we want to give everyone the reassurance they need to develop and achieve their home remodeling projects."



Lifetime warranties aren't always easy to come by in the construction industry. Still, the specialists at United Better Homes have been doing this kind of work long enough to recognize what manufacturers to partner with. The home improvement contractors use only the highest grade materials. Not only do they want to see the best results, but they also want to be able to put their name on the remodel with confidence. Some of the well-known names used for windows that come with the mentioned lifetime warranties include Soft-Lite Windows, Infinity from Marvin, and Alside. Door installations are completed with ProVia brand products, while JamesHardie is their preferred manufacturer for siding.



Before taking advantage of the lifetime warranty on all expert window replacements, door replacements, residential or commercial roofing services, and siding options, the home renovation company encourages potential clients to schedule a no-obligation, free estimate to discover the budget-friendly options available. Every client gets assigned a design technician to begin the brainstorming process. He or she will help bring residents and business owners' ideas to paper. Every aspect of the project is discussed in detail. It's a crucial step to ensure that all window or door replacements are completed to the clients' exact specifications. Additionally, it's the only way to give every customer a customized estimate unique to their particular home remodeling job.



"What's most important to us right now, while people are spending so much time at home, is that they have a safe, comfortable, enjoyable place to live. We don't want people putting off residential roofing, vinyl siding installation, or any other home improvement job because it's not affordable. It's our primary focus to get the valuable clients we serve exactly what they require at a price that's suitable for their budget," the owner and operator of United Better Homes expressed recently.



Making available flexible financing options is another way that this trusted home improvement company assists the people around them. When there is a roof repair or roof replacement required, for instance, there is no time to wait, even if there are no funds in the accounts for such a service. Not only is the damage to the structure unsightly, but it can also put everyone inside at risk, and the structural integrity of the building is eventually compromised. The knowledgeable customer care department will walk anyone interested in getting their renovation projects done through their 0% financing choices right over the phone.



With their many years of award-winning service, the use of superior quality materials, and GAF Master Elite certified home improvement contractors, United Better Homes has reached a position in New England to be considered the best home remodeling company around. They always complete their work on time, and they do so while staying within the property owner's means.



Before trying to tackle a door installation, window replacement, roof repair, vinyl siding replacement, or any other project around the house, these highly-trained specialists want you to discover their stress-free, affordable approach. Instead of wasting time, energy, and resources looking for the perfect custom door replacement or roof replacement, peace of mind is easily obtained by leaving it to the professionals with nearly two decades of experience. Just by letting them know what you have in mind for a finished look and realistic price point, they can quickly narrow down the best options for the property type, budget, and design style visions for the most eye-catching and appealing result.



Customers curious in hearing about the comprehensive solar options available at United Better Homes should contact the licensed solar technicians about options for converting to solar energy. It's the more affordable alternative that reduces carbon emissions and protects the environment.



To learn more about the lifetime warranties, financing options, solar conversions, or to schedule a free consultation, you can reach United Better Homes by calling 401-274-0111. You may also explore some of their exceptional home improvement selections independently and at your convenience by visiting their website, unitedbetterhomes.com. A simple and straightforward form is provided there as well. A customer service specialist will reach out to you about your inquiry quickly following submission.



About United Better Homes

The licensed, qualified, and highly-trained professional home improvement contractors from United Better Homes have been in operation since 2003. The family-owned and operated home remodeling experts live and work in the New England area and have built a reputation for providing top-notch results to residents and business owners throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The design team is proud to take their clients' visions and turn them into the house renovations of their dreams, exceeding every expectation with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The services available include a wide range of home improvement opportunities for new window installations, custom doors, roof replacements, vinly siding, solar energy, and more. Currently, they are offering no-obligation estimates both virtually and in person. A helpful and educated customer service representative is in the office to take calls and schedule convenient consultations Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.