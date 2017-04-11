United Diesel Power Partners with BizIQ

Memphis, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --United Diesel Power, a diesel mechanic that works on buses, trucks, trailers and recreational vehicles, recently announced it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that serves North American small businesses from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



By partnering with BizIQ, United Diesel Power looks to expand on its existing client base in the Memphis area by building a stronger online presence and becoming more easily visible to those whose search for a diesel engine mechanic in Memphis, TN begins online. When working with clients like United Diesel Power, BizIQ puts a number of effective, cutting-edge digital marketing strategies into practice, with particular emphasis on search engine optimization (SEO). BizIQ's approach to SEO allows its clients to rank higher in local Google searches, helping to broaden their customer bases.



The key components of BizIQ's work are new, search engine optimized websites and blog content, both of which the firm will be providing to United Diesel Power. With informative content written by professional copywriters, the new site for the diesel mechanic will cover the company's services, as well as general information related to the diesel repair industry.



"As a newer business, United Diesel Power has a lot to gain from a partnership with an industry leader like BizIQ," said Jacob Johnson, owner of United Diesel Power. "We're very excited to see the results of all the work BizIQ's team has already done on our behalf, and are looking forward to a long and fruitful working relationship with them."



About United Diesel Power

United Diesel Power was founded in 2015 and is an independently owned business serving clients within 100 miles of Memphis. The company's mechanics have over 28 years of industry experience, specializing in a wide variety of services for diesel vehicles of all types. Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, United Diesel Power strives to provide friendly, high quality service to every customer, and is available 24/7 for emergency repairs.



For more information, please visit https://www.uniteddieselpowermemphis.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.