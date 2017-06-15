United Restoration Offers Disaster Recovery in Fort Lauderdale Right on Time

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2017 --Homeowners and business owners who have a disaster staring in their face and in search of a company that can help with the restoration process can turn to United Restoration for assistance. The company is well known in Aventura, Coconut Creek, Cooper City, Davie, Deerfield Beach or Fort Lauderdale, for offering excellent and timely disaster recovery service can help clients get back to their normal way of life within a short time. Without professional disaster recovery, one might keep on thinking as to where to start and how to go about the entire process. The team handling disaster recovery in Fort Lauderdale are aware of their duties and responsibilities. The team is quick and efficient to provide same day service. The turn around time of the company is far less compared to their competitors, and unlike the other companies that handle emergency situations, United Restoration will not provide a half-done work. When a disaster strikes, there has to be a lot of things that needs to be cleaned up. Not every company takes the onus of clearing the mess. United Restoration does, and they will act fast.



United Restoration knows the many troubles that any homeowner or commercial client will face when the property is in a compromised situation. They understand that a disaster recovery has to take place at the earliest so that opportunist criminals do not take advantage of the situation in any way. At the same time, this has to be kept in mind that if anyone has an insurance coverage, then there might be clauses that deal with disaster recovery and related time frames. The disaster recovery team at United Restoration will carry out a full site inspection and then formulate a suitable recovery and restoration plan.



The company also offers mold removal in Fort Lauderdale and South Florida apart from water and fire damage restoration, infrared thermal imaging and more.



Call 954-979-8500 for more details.



About United Restoration

United Restoration is a fully certified restoration company specializing in providing residential as well as commercial emergency services. They have more than 30 years of combined experience in the field.