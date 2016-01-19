United Sales Resources Has Moved to a New Location

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --Representatives with United Sales Resources (USR) announced today that it has officially moved its office to a new location.



"We're very excited about the move," Matt McDarby, President and Spokesman for USR, said of its new office, located at: 9841 Washingtonian Blvd. Suite 200, Gaithersburg, MD 20878. "We are really pleased about our company's new home and excited about the location, the facility, and the experience our clients and partners will have when they come to visit. Our new location has ample training space and a huge training and media facility where we plan to run some public events and exclusive client-only workshops and leadership exchanges."



USR, a company that's geared toward small to medium-sized sales forces, according to McDarby, utilizes a buyer-focused approach and what it describes as highly effective coaching and advisory techniques that set its clients up for success.



"Our team of experts work one-on-one with you to bring practical, sustainable solutions to your business," McDarby stressed, before adding, "Our goal is simple: to see you get the results you want and the sales you want."



The company spokesman went on to note that USR addresses issues related to the sales process and methodology, sales management practices, lead and pipeline management, forecasting, structure, segmentation, compensation and behavior change. Those who utilize USR's expertise learn to apply the same methods and strategies that members of the USR team have used while working with some of the world's greatest sales organizations including IBM, Xerox, and more.



In addition to that, USR provides sales leadership coaching and advisory services to help its customers win new business and accelerate revenue growth.



As to what makes USR different from everyone else in the market, McDarby pointed to the fact that the company has outstanding diagnosticians who can zero in on unrecognized problems, unseen opportunities, or new and different ways to achieve its clients' desired outcomes.



"We are methodology-agnostic, and we don't necessarily force our customers to use our language," McDarby said. "Instead, we will adapt to theirs, and at times, help them improve or clarify the sales language that they speak if it will facilitate better outcomes."



"We respect the need for training, but real change and development comes over time and requires ongoing coaching, guidance, and integration of best methods, McDarby said. "All that we focus on is sales leadership coaching and advisory support."



For more information, please visit: http://www.usr-llc.com/



About USR

United Sales Resources (USR) is a sales leadership development firm that supports clients in their efforts to win new business. We pride ourselves in being agile and outcome-focused. Our approach gives our clients a more flexible and tailored action plan as we work together to improve sales performance, identify opportunities for growth, and achieve goals.