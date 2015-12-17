United Sales Resources Teams Up with Dylan Gray Consulting

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --United Sales Resources (USR) announced today that it has teamed up with Dylan Gray Consulting, LLC (DGC), which will make it easier than ever before for clients to implement its recommendations.



"As a business that specializes in sales leadership coaching and advisory services, we understand the broad range of issues and opportunities that our clients need to address, and this partnership with DGC allows us to address a wider range of issues for them," said Matt McDarby, President of USR.



McDarby went on to explain how the partnership will work. DGC will serve as USR's preferred Salesforce.com consulting, implementation and support partner for 2016, and in parallel, USR will provide sales leadership coaching and advisory services to DGC's clients.



"We believe this partnership will be of enormous value to our clients who seek to ensure that they have the right sales infrastructure and systems in place to win more business," McDarby said.



Salesforce.com is the global leader in CRM, driving innovation in sales, service, and marketing infrastructure.



McDarby noted that DGC has extensive experience and an outstanding track record of successful Salesforce.com implementations for middle-market and large businesses. DGC also implements and supports complementary solutions from Steelbrick, Pardot, Docusign, and other tools in the Salesforce.com ecosystem.



By teaming up, McDarby noted that both USR and DGC will be able to better serve their clients by accessing resources that were previously unavailable to them. In particular, McDarby believes that DGC's Salesforce.com implementation experience and capability will be an excellent complement to USR's sales leadership development services.



As to why anyone should give USR a try in light of its new partnership with DGC, McDarby said, "We apply the methods and strategies that we have used while working with some of the world's greatest sales organizations including IBM, Xerox, Bloomberg, and General Electric, and we offer them at a scale and cost that is right for middle market companies. This partnership further solidifies our ability to solve important sales performance issues for our clients."



For more information, please visit: http://usr-llc.com



About USR

United Sales Resources (USR) is a sales leadership development firm that supports clients in their efforts to win new business. We pride ourselves in being agile and outcome-focused. Our approach gives our clients a more flexible and tailored action plan as we work together to improve sales performance, identify opportunities for growth, and achieve goals.