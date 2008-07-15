United States Wellness Chamber of Commerce Announces Strategic Relationship With AMP Benefits, LLC

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2008 -- The United States Wellness Chamber of Commerce (“Wellness Chamber”) announced today a new strategic alliance with AMP Benefits, LLC (“AMP Benefits”) to assist employers reduce their insurance costs through a healthier workforce.



“With health care costs rising, our clients were asking for a more innovative approach to benefit plan design rather than simply reducing benefits or shifting costs,” states Anna Marie Guzman Protz, founder and President of AMP Benefits. “Our relationship with the Wellness Chamber provides us the tools, resources, and expertise to assist employers of all sizes. When we combine their expertise with our ability to encourage employee participation through premium differentials rewarding engaged employees, employers have an outstanding strategy in place without any company investment being necessary.”



Specifically, AMP Benefits now proactively assists corporate clients with analyzing their risks using the Chamber’s proprietary Risk Evaluator resulting in tailored recommendations. Protz explained, “many employers that we’ve visited with mistakenly confuse early detection with prevention. Mammograms, PSAs, and other tests/diagnostics typically identify an illness or disease state that has already manifested. Our focus is to actually reduce or eliminate the behavior and lifestyle risks to actually avoid the development of the disease or illness in addition to assisting those who are in a progressed state.”



AMP Benefits will be assisting employers in implementing the Chamber’s complimentary wellness program beginning with a Wellness Launch/Health Fair to orient employees on the resources available, have their bio-metrics collected, and to complete a Health Risk Assessment. Afterwards, each employee has the opportunity to meet with a local Health Coach, at no charge, to discuss health improvement options. Throughout the year, monthly Wellness Workshops are conducted for employees including topics on physical wellness, mental wellness, and financial/legal wellness.



In addition to addressing the physical aspects of wellness, the Chamber’s programming recognizes the impact of financial and legal stressors on employees’ health, productivity, and absenteeism. “As employees are more likely to be in court than in a hospital, empowering employees to protect and resolve identity theft issues and life’s other legal issues is a very practical component of any benefit plan design,” states Thomas J. Montgomery, MHA, MBA, President & CEO of the Wellness Chamber. “Employees typically don’t tell their employer that they are taking a day off to deal with a lawsuit, child custody battle, or a speeding ticket. However, we are witnessing 50% to 75% of the eligible employees enrolling in this voluntary benefit clearly witnessing the need!”



ABOUT THE UNITED STATES WELLNESS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The United States Wellness Chamber of Commerce is a national, non-profit, membership-based organization with a mission of creating healthier communities through an alignment of employers, health & wellness professionals, employee benefit consultants, and wellness resources. The Chamber assists employers of all sizes implement wellness, prevention, and risk management programs designed to reduce insurance costs, increase productivity, and decrease absenteeism by creating a healthier workforce without requiring an investment by the employer. More information on the Chamber can be found on http://www.uswellnesschamber.org or by calling 800-429-4556.



ABOUT AMP BENEFITS, LLC

AMP Benefits, LLC was founded by Anna Marie Guzman Protz. As a native of the Houston area, Anna Marie has been serving texas employers, employees and their families benefit needs since 1988. A long history in the insurance industry has instilled in her a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her constant watch of the insurance market is fueled by her commitment and strong desire to provide excellent service. Anna Marie feels that the needs of employers, employees and their family's deserve an unbiased approach to products and detailed research into solid solutions. More information can be found on http://www.amp-benefits.com.

