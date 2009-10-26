UnitedLayer, LLC Named No. 25 on San Francisco Business Times' 100 Fastest Growing Private Company List

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2009 -- The San Francisco Business Times announces UnitedLayer, LLC, a privately held company Managed Colocation Services firm, as one of the top 25 fastest growing private companies in 2009.



The San Francisco based company offers managed data center solutions that allow customers to locate their IT equipment in one place where they can connect to numerous telecommunications providers and it offers dedicated and managed servers and very high speed Internet Connectivity. Today, UnitedLayer has 30 employees and 175 customers. The company is headquartered at 200 Paul Ave. in San Francisco, where it has over 32,000 square feet of Class A conditioned data center space and it runs a second 5,000-square-foot data center in Los Angeles, as well as Internet exchanges in Palo Alto, San Jose, Los Angeles and Ashburn in Virginia.



The San Francisco Business Times partners with PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct the research and produce the Top 100 and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Lists. All companies had to have been headquartered in the Bay Area, privately held between 2006 and 2008, and must have had revenues of more than $200,000 in fiscal year 2006. Fast 100 and Fast 50 Companies were ranked on percentage of revenue growth from 2006 to 2008.



“We are thrilled and honored to be part of the fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area and would like to thank all of our customers” said Arman Khalili, founder and CEO, UnitedLayer. The founder states with a smile, “I am lucky to have hired coworkers who are smarter than I am.” It is apparent that Mr. Khalili is proud of his staff; however he goes on to state that, “While, the UnitedLayer team is crucial to the momentum of our business, our customers come first. End of story.”



This year’s recognition follows the 2008 Top 100 list where UnitedLayer was named 82nd fastest growing Bay Area Company. “At UnitedLayer, we attribute our growth to our most important assets namely our clients and our co-workers” said Albert Ahdoot, Director of Business Development and Marketing. Mr. Ahdoot further acknowledges that “UnitedLayer’s success can be traced from the result of Class A services, coupled with its superior 24/7 customer support.”



