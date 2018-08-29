Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --Industry Trend Analysis:



In 2012, the global bearings market was valued around USD 33.00 billion and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 69.15 billion while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.89% during the forecast period owing to the growing manufacturing of heavy machinery. Moreover, the rising use of high capacity bearings in the manufacturing of wind turbines is expected to boost demand during the forecast years. Wind turbines use these products to improve turbine performance & reliability, reduce consumption of lubricant, and boost the production of energy. Technological innovations in seal technologies, lubrication technology, and the utilization of materials which are light in weight for producing high-performance products, are generating massive opportunities for players in the global market. Incorporation of electro-mechanical features into the bearings assists in reductions in cost and size and performance enhancement. The rise in the high-performance bearings demand has directed manufacturers to incorporate superior sensor units in the products. It helps in the digital supervising of rotation speed, deceleration, acceleration, load carrying capacity, and axial movement of the bearings.



Request Sample Copy for More Insightful Information at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/ME10285 .



OR



(Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.)



Place a purchase order of this report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/checkout/ME10285 .



Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The major market players in the global bearings market include Schaeffler Group, NTN Corporation, SKF Group, NSK Global, JTEKT Corporation, and Timken. The market players are increasingly concentrating on research and development projects to produce application precise bearings and enhance their efficiency. Extreme competition has directed producers to spend more for product improvement to fulfill requirements of customers efficiently. For example, NTN Corporation has formulated high-speed deep groove ball bearing that is a grease lubrication type with superior rotational speed.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to experience the fastest growth in sales by the end of 2022. China is among the key markets for sales of bearings in this region. The growth of the region is anticipated to rise during the approaching years; the growth is encouraged by the rapid growth of motor vehicle and machinery production, along with a robust aftermarket for motor vehicle repair and industrial equipment. Furthermore, the strong construction and mining equipment industry in India is expected to assist the growth of the global market. In the developed markets of Japan, Western Europe, and the United States, the demand is propelled by a strong rigid investment environment and the rebounding manufacturing of motor vehicles. In the African and Middle Eastern regions, the speedy expansion of urban infrastructures is regulating the global market growth.



The global bearings market is segmented as follows :

By Product: Ball Bearings: ( Deep Groove bearings and Others), Roller Bearings: (Split bearings, Tapered bearings and Others) and Others



By Application: Automotive, Agriculture, Electrical, Mining & construction, Railway & Aerospace, Automotive Aftermarket and Others



By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)



Acquire Extensive Report at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/bearings-market .



Major ToC of Bearings Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Bearings Market, By Product

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Bearings Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2012-2022

4.3. Ball Bearings



Chapter 5. Bearings Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. The Bearings Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2012-2022

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Agriculture

5.5. Electrical

5.6. Mining and Construction

5.7. Railway and Aerospace

5.8. Automotive Aftermarket

5.9. Other Application



Chapter 6. Bearings Market, By Region

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bearings Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2012-2022 ($Million)

6.3. Bearings Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application , 2012-2022 ($Million)

6.4. North America

6.5. Europe

6.6. Asia-Pacific

6.7. Rest of the World



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Brammer PLC

7.2. Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co.Ltd.

7.3. HKT Bearings Ltd.

7.4. JTEKT Corporation

7.5. NSK Global

7.6. NTN Corporation

7.7. RBC Bearings Inc.

7.8. Rexnord Corporation

7.9. RHP Bearings

7.10. Schaeffler Group



List of Tables:

Table 1.Global Bearings Market, By Product, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 2.Ball Bearings Market, By Type, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 3.Ball Bearings Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 4.Deep Grove Bearings Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

Table 5.Other Types Market, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)



List of Figures:

Figure 1.Global Bearings Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Global Bearings Market, By Application, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 3.Global Bearings Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)

Figure 4.Brammer PLC: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Brammer PLC: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016



…Read Full Table of Contents



Make an Enquiry of report for Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/ME10285 .



About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Ph: +1-888-213-4282

Web: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com